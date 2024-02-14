The Sidemen Story: Expected release date, where to watch, more

The Sidemen Story documentary showcases journey of seven Europe's most popular content creators

The YouTube stars, popularly known as Sidemen, has recently collaborated with Netflix to release a documentary, The Sidemen Story.



The 100-minute documentary will reportedly trace the ten-year journey of Europe’s most popular YouTube group The Sidemen, featuring content stars including Ethan Payne (Behzinga), Harry Lewis (W2S), Joshua Bradley (Zerkaa), Olajide 'JJ' Olatunji (KSI), Simon Minter (Miniminter), Tobit 'Tobi' Brown (TBJZL) and Vikram 'Vik' Barn (Vikkstar123).

Directed by Luke Hyams, the documentary will offer fans an insight into the lives of seven content stars, who not only became well-known media influencers but also created a massive business empire.

The documentary-based movie will showcase the interviews of the seven YouTube personalities and dig deeper into their personal lives.

According to the official synopsis, The Sidemen “offer honest and heartfelt reflections on their journey, exploring how online trolls, anxiety, topical social movements and the attempted death by suicide of one of their members, have tested their friendship and taught them valuable lessons they are eager to pass on to their young audience”.

The synopsis added, “The movie also poses pertinent questions surrounding the cultural shifts brought on by open platforms, affordable camera technology and what these developments mean for legacy media's ability to retain young audiences moving forward.”



In the trailer of this documentary, Vik can be seen discussing how their partnership “changed the course of the next 10 years of their lives”, whereas other members “talk about feuds within the group”.

After the documentary was announced, Vik said, “We’ve always tried to be open and honest about the highs and lows we’ve faced,” reported via Radio Times.

Meanwhile, The Sidemen will premiere on February 14 on Netflix UK.

