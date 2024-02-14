Travis Kelce puts security above Taylor Swift romance

In the midst of Taylor Swift's courtship, Travis Kelce is putting up with significant adjustments to secure his safety.

Jason Kelce disclosed on The Big Podcast With Shaq that his brother, the tight end, had to vacate his home as a precaution.

“Travis knows way more than I do, he had to completely move out of his house. People were just staying by his house. And the first day he moved into the new house … in a gated community, somebody knocked on the back window of the house,” he said.

Jason's remarks are in response to Travis purchasing a $6 million property in Kansas City in October 2023—just one month after he and the Gorgeous singer began dating.

The Philadelphia Eagles player said that he now understands the true meaning of "fame" in addition to discussing the negative effects of his family's rise to prominence.

“We’ve always been big in the football world, Travis especially. The Taylor world and the pop culture world, that’s a whole different level. It’s a new demographic that wasn’t there before,” he said.