Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce ‘excited’ to travel together in summer

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are ready for it to be a not so cruel summer this year.

The Grammy-winning musician, 34 who will be taking her Eras Tour to Europe in May, will also be joined by her boyfriend, who won his third Super Bowl over the weekend.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker, who has been a constant presence for his beau during his games, also made a big trip from Tokyo to Las Vegas, just in time for the Super Bowl to support Travis.

“They are making plans for the summer and are excited to travel together in Europe when Taylor takes her tour there,” a source told People Magazine.

Taylor kicked off her international 2024 tour earlier in February. She is now set to take off to Australia to perform three shows in Melbourne and four in Sydney, which will then be followed by her Singapore shows in March.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight-end, 34, is also excited to spend his off-season returning the favour and supporting Taylor for her shows.

“Football is everything to him. He lives and breathes it,” the insider said.

“But he’s ready for some downtime now and to show up for Taylor the way she has for him,” the insider says. “The attention on them is definitely a lot, but Travis has done a great job deflecting and focusing on what’s important.”