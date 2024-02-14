Kanye West shunned by Leonardo DiCaprio at 2024 Super Bowl?

Kanye West ignored by Leonardo DiCaprio at 2024 Super Bowl

Kanye West seems to have no friends left to greet him.



According to Page Six, somewhat awkwardly, the vocal anti-Semite wearing a Klan hood showed up out of the blue in Raising Cane's Super Bowl suite on Sunday to watch the game with a host of other well-known celebrities.

It was not exactly a cordial reception for him.

Leo DiCaprio, a longtime friend of the disgraced rapper-turned-designer, is reportedly among the star-studded crowd and saw West, but he didn't even acknowledge the former friend.

A source initially informed us that all the two appeared to do was nod to one other, but a source then declared categorically that "there was no interaction whatsoever."

It wasn't always like this.

Over the years, the two have been seen hanging out; in happier times, West even gave a performance at DiCaprio's birthday celebration.

The "The Wolf of Wall Street" star received a surprise performance from 2 Chainz and West at his 39th birthday celebration at Tao in 2013.

When the actor finally won an Oscar in 2016 for the film The Revenant, West nearly lost his mind. "At last! Our man! At the moment, the Jesus Walks rapper tweeted, "We're so so happy for Leo!!!"

According to insiders, West wasn't even a guest of a guest, nor was he invited to the room by the rapidly expanding bird business.

“He came in for a few minutes with his wife [Bianca Censori],” said an insider, “He was just like a guy dropping into suites, like, ‘Can I stick around for a minute? Can I get a free drink?'”