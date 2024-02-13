Larsa Pippen, Michael Jordan's split may be short-lived: Source

Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen's split might not last long.



The former couple's decision to divorce during Super Bowl weekend caught them off guard, a source close to them tells People magazine.

"It happened Friday or Saturday, but most likely on Saturday," the source says. "They were just with friends last Thursday or Friday and no one saw any issues and they were happy. They’ll probably get back together."

The insider adds, "It’s relationship stuff. But apparently came out of nowhere so when the emotions settle, it will maybe be fine.”

The outlet has been informed by a second source that Pippen, 49, and Jordan, 33, decided to "take some time apart to reevaluate their relationship."

"This has nothing to do with any family input, but solely for their personal growth," the source notes.

A few hours after Jordan and Pippen deleted all references to one another from their Instagram accounts and unfollowed one another, the outlet verified that the Real Housewives of Miami star and Michael Jordan's son had parted ways.

As split rumours swirled on Monday morning, Pippen shared a thinly veiled quote on her Instagram Story: “The man you choose to be your partner affects everything in your life. Your mental health, your peace of mind, your love inside you, your happiness, how you get through tragedies, your successes, how your children will be raised and much more.”

The quote concluded, “Choose wisely.”