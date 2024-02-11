Ryan Gosling presents Greta Gerwig with DGA medallion for Barbie

Ryan Gosling honours Greta Gerwig with medallion at DGA ceremony

Ryan Gosling has recently presented his pal and Barbie director Greta Gerwig with coveted Feature Film Medallion at the 76th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards in Beverly Hills.



In the photos shared by DailyMail.com, Ryan could be seen wearing burgundy suit along with red off the shoulder gown at the ceremony.

Ryan and Greta also posed together for the paps on the red carpet while the latter was seen holding her award.

Earlier, the Notebook star talked about Barbie’s Oscars snub in an interview with Variety.

The actor, who played Ken in Barbie, received an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his role.

However, Margot Robbie, who played the eponymous Barbie and director Greta failed to receive individual nominations.

Following the announcement, Ryan expressed his dismay in a statement, saying, “There is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally-celebrated film.”

Ryan, on the other hand, disclosed he “revised the statement”.

The La La Land actor told the outlet, “Look, I heavily edited that statement. I think if I say any more about it, I’m going to basically put on a mink and start challenging people to a beach-off on Malibu Beach.”

“In terms of people’s reactions, the movie continues to provoke conversation in every incarnation,” he remarked.

Ryan mentioned, “It keeps provoking this dialogue. It’s the power of this movie. I struggle to compare it to anything.”

“But it’s yet another reason that proves it’s more than a summer blockbuster. It’s a great work of art. That’s what Greta and Margot created,” he added.