Candace Cameron Bure glows over son Lev's wedding

Lev Bure and Elliott Dunham got married.

Candace Cameron Bure beams with pride as she reflects on her son Lev Bure's recent wedding, describing it as "fantastic" and a highlight of her life.

Speaking at the Movieguide Award Gala in Los Angeles, the mother of three shares her most cherished memories from the special occasion.

"The whole thing was amazing," Candace tells PEOPLE. "I'm mother of the groom, so it was like a highlight of my entire life.

It was fantastic, but I would just say the actual ceremony was so beautiful."

Speaking of the bond between Lev, and his now-wife Elliott Dunham, Cameron expresses her joy, stating, "They're so in love." She further adds that witnessing her son's deep connection with his wife "makes my mama heart swell."

Two weeks have passed since Lev and Dunham's picturesque outdoor wedding, a momentous occasion that saw Full House alum Candace Cameron Bure gleefully celebrating her son's union.

Sharing a series of heartfelt photos, she referred to the newlyweds as "Mr. and Mrs. Lev Bure," encapsulating the joy of the moment.

Reflecting on the event, she took to Instagram to express her profound emotions, stating, "Words cannot express the joy we have felt this weekend celebrating the marriage of our son and his bride Elliott.

We gained a beautiful daughter and a wonderful family to do life with." She continued, "My heart is so full," conveying her overwhelming happiness.



