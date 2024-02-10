Meghan Markle's reason of absence from popular magazine cover laid bare

Meghan Markle did not make it to British Vogue's 40 'powerful women' cover because her popularity dropped in recent times, claimed a PR expert.

In a conversation with The Mirror, PR guru Matt Yanofsky shared that the Duchess of Sussex's name may be dropped from the list as her "fame isn't what it was in 2019."

Speaking of the leading entertainment magazine's March 2024 edition, Matt said, "Booking dozens of A-list women is a logistics nightmare and a major accomplishment for Vogue UK."

The expert also believes that the former Suits actress may be not available at the time of the cover shoot.

"It's possible they chose to not deal with her to get the cover over the finish line. Or it's possible she just wasn't available," he added.

For the unversed, the former working royal, who once shared a friendly relationship with the editor-in-chief of British Vogue Edward Enninful, was seemingly snubbed from the magazine's head-turning cover.



Notably, Meghan's pals including Oprah Winfrey, Serena Williams, and Jameela Jamil appeared on the "40 of the most booked and blessed women on earth" cover.

Moreover, several powerful women across the world including Naomi Campbell, Victoria Beckham, Cindy Crawford, Jane Fonda, Miley Cyrus, Dua Lipa, Kate Moss, Karlie Kloss, Gigi Hadid, Gemma Chan, Selma Blair and others graced the iconic cover.