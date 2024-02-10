Princess Kate emotionally entrusts her kids to key figure amid illness

Kate Middleton is understood to have a trusting staff around her to help her with kids as she recovers from her mysterious illness.



The Princess of Wales spent a fortnight of January at the London Clinic in Marylebone after undergoing a major abdominal surgery.

Though she has since returned home to continue her recuperation period, the mom of three isn’t strong enough to look after three children she shares with Prince William.

Hence, Kate has Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis’ nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo close to her side as they brave through the tough time together.

Speaking to OK! royal commentator Jennie Bond explained the significant presence of Maria in the royals’ life at the moment, especially during the princess’ vulnerable state.

"I think when you have had a health setback like this, you feel particularly vulnerable – and rather emotional too," she shared. "So I think Catherine will be feeling profoundly grateful for the role that Maria has in her family life."

Jennie continued: "As a mother, all you want for your children when something like this happens... is for them to feel safe and secure.

"Maria offered a reassuring, steady presence that helped them all maintain a semblance of normality during Catherine’s long hospital stay."

"[She] must be one of the most important people in the children’s lives, always there for them,” the royal expert shared.

She added: "I’m sure Catherine feels that Maria is worth her weight in gold and that she can trust her children’s welfare to her.”