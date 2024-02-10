Taylor Swift Super Bowl commercial: Popstar connects families with ‘Cetaphil’

Taylor Swift's Super bowl Commercial

Taylor Swift is becoming a bridge for the bond of daughters and fathers.



Cetaphil demonstrates that they can with a new commercial based on Taylor Swift's frequent attendance at Kansas City Chiefs games to support her boyfriend, tight end Travis Kelce.

The advertisement, published on Friday and due to appear during the Super Bowl broadcast Sunday, portrays a "real father and daughter, living in New York."

In it, the father fails to pique his daughter's interest in something on his phone. He retracts the device, disappointed and unhappy.

How will he ever bond with his daughter? Meanwhile, the adolescent takes her microwaved goodies upstairs and disappears to her room, where she begins a Cetaphil-centric skin care regimen.

But she becomes excited when she hears the announcer on the TV downstairs exclaim, “Well folks, there she is. It’s the most famous fan of the game.”

The daughter slides down the stairway to the living room, where she finds her father with a beer and pretzels in hand. He reaches down for the remote to increase the volume. He knows his daughter is going to watch football now. He's happy.

Swift or Kelce's names are never mentioned, and no NFL broadcast footage is presented.

Furthermore, the jerseys worn by the father and daughter at the end of the advertisement are not genuine Chiefs gear, despite the fact that they feature the team's signature colour of red.

However, one of the ad's closing pictures shows the fathers' wrists covered in numerous friendship bracelets, which is a prominent symbol in Taylor Swift lore, as many of her fans can second.