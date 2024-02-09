Internet, social media remained operational during polls, says Solangi

Caretaker Interior Minister Dr Gohar Ejaz and Caretaker Federal Minister for Information Murtaza Solangi address a press conference about the security situation during General Elections 2024 at the Ministry of Interior on February 6, 2024.—APP

Denying accusations of state-sponsored rigging, Interim Interior Minister Gohar Ijaz asserted on Friday that the government exhibited impartiality, as evidenced by the election results.

"Had the government acted with mala fide intent, the results would not have been as they are," stated Ijaz during a press conference, with Interim Information Minister Murtaza Solangi by his side.

Expressing confidence in decisions made for the public's betterment, Ijaz addressed anticipated criticism over the internet and mobile phone shutdown, stating, "We knew there would be criticism over the internet and mobile phone shutdown," emphasising the prioritisation of human lives.

In response to concerns about polling staff security, Ijaz questioned, "How could we secure our polling stations in the presence of thousands of people?" He expressed satisfaction with law enforcement agencies' handling of the security situation.

Reporting successful coordination among institutions, Ijaz highlighted that over 600,000 Pakistani forces safeguarded citizens during the election.

Despite inherent risks, the election proceeded in a stable environment. The caretaker Interior Minister optimistically stated, "It is hoped that the government formed after the election will prioritise the people."

Contrary to recent stringent security measures, Murtaza Solangi clarified that the internet remained operational during the polls, with no ban on social media. He underscored that internet shutdowns occur globally in exceptional circumstances, emphasising the importance of surprise in intelligence.

Solangi reported 47 incidents of terrorism since January 15, reinforcing the argument for decisive actions to ensure public safety.

Gohar Ejaz asserted that the attacks in Islamabad, resulting in casualties, were not suicides. Emphasising the involvement of detonator devices, Ejaz defended the decision to shut down mobile phones and the internet, citing the necessity to secure polling stations amidst a large voter turnout.