Pedro Pascal 'confirmed' to play Reed Richards in 'Fantastic Four'

Fantastic Four director Matt Shakman appeared to confirm Pedro Pascal’s casting as Reed Richards in the upcoming reiteration.

Social media was sent into a frenzy after the filmmaker reposted an Instagram post notifying of SAG-AFTRA website update which listed the superhero film as Pascal’s next filming project.

Shakman shortly realized his mistake and ended up deactivating his profile, thereby confirming the rumours.

According to ComingSoon.Net, the updated career profile of The Last of Us star on the actors union’s website was discovered earlier this week.

The project featuring a quartet of superheroes was first announced by MCU exec Kevin Feiger during San Diego Comic-Con in 2019.

It is set to be directed by Shakman from a screenplay being rewritten by Josh Friedman.

Vanessa Kirby will reportedly play the role of Sue Storm, which was previously played by Jessica Alba, Joseph Quinn will replace Chris Evans as Johnny Storm, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach is rumored to be playing Ben Grimm aka The Thing.