Dakota Johnson updates Elaine May's 'Crackpot' is still in development

Dakota Johnson is attached to 'Crackpot' amidst 'The Materialists' obligations.

Dakota Johnson confirmed that efforts are underway to bring Crackpot to fruition, acknowledging the challenges of navigating the film industry's landscape.

She revealed her involvement in the project as a producer and lead actor, with May slated to direct.

Casting is currently in progress, indicating progress towards realizing this long-awaited film.

Elaine May's highly anticipated feature film, Crackpot, which was first announced in November 2019 with Dakota Johnson attached, resurfaced in recent memory for many.

The project, marking May's return to directing since Ishtar during Ronald Reagan's presidency, had seemingly faded into obscurity amidst the whirlwind of events that unfolded in the subsequent years.

However, interest in the film was reignited when Ben Mekler urged interviewers to inquire about its status during Dakota Johnson's promotional tour for Madame Web.

Brazilian journalist Thiago Gelli took up the task and managed to secure an update from Johnson herself.

As more than four years have passed since the project's inception, the prospect of advancing towards production with Johnson's open schedule is viewed optimistically within industry circles.