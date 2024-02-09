Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel occasionally see a therapist: Here’s why

Justin Timberlake's relationship with Jessica Biel have a good balance: Source

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel’s relationship is going strong amid singer’s online backlash.



A source spilled to the Entertainment Tonight, “Things are going well between Justin and Jess.”

“She is busy with her own projects and he has been there for her. They have each other's back and are each other's biggest fans when it comes to their careers,” shared an insider.

The source also revealed that the couple attended therapy to maintain their 11-year marriage.

Another insider disclosed, “The couple make sure to have a good balance and occasionally will see a therapist for a check in.”

“Justin is always making Jessica laugh and is a great husband. He worships her,” remarked the source.

The insider mentioned, “They have so much fun with children, Silas and Phineas and their boys are the best thing that ever happened to them.”

The source also told ET, “Justin has been planning a surprise for her birthday,” which is going to happen in March.

Jessica, on the other hand, said the source that she could join Justin on some of his tour.

“She loves his new music and they are always playing it for the kids and in the house. She wants him to be happy and has been encouraging him to do this. She loves to support Justin and cheer him on,” added the source.