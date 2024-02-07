King Charles sends strong message to Prince William with honour to Harry?

King Charles III has seemingly hurt Prince William and Princess Kate as he honoured disgruntled royal Prince Harry at Clarence House on Tuesday.

The 75-year-old monarch looked happy with the reunion with his estranged son Harry who arrived in the UK to be with his ailing father in his battle against cancer.

In an unusual move, Charles kept his helicopter waiting so he could personally welcome Harry at his London home, sending a clear message to William, who has so far not shared even a single word publicly about his father's health.



The monarch's "significant” decision to delay his travel plans for his son has given birth to many questions about his relationship with William and Kate.

The father-son duo meeting was thought to have lasted little more than half an hour, with Harry and his entourage leaving Clarence House around 45 minutes after arriving.



There are speculations that King Charles and William are not on the same page to welcome Harry back to the family even after all his and Meghan Markle's attempt to damage the Firm's reputation.

However, Harry's gesture to fly across the Atlantic at short notice has melted down the King's heart. There are also reports that Meghan gave her blessing to Harry to prolong his stay in the UK.

It's the first time Harry and Charles had met in private since Queen Elizabeth II died in September 2022, though they have been in telephone contact.



Royal Correspondent Michael Cole said Harry was "an extremely effective member of the family" before he stepped back from The Firm in 2020. Speaking to GB News, he added: "He speaks well, he's hugely sincere in what he says and does, and he could be stepping up right now, helping his father, helping his brother, being there."



Harry and his wife Meghan Markle would be able to win over the British public if they returned to the UK to support the Royal Family, the royal expert added.