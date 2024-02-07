Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton shut down divorce rumours with surprise announcement

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's upcoming duet is set to release later this week

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are joining forces to release a romantic duet ahead of Valentine’s Day.

The song titled, Purple Irises is set to release on Friday, February 9, featuring the couple’s soulful vocals and a retro theme as its backdrop.

Stefani and Shelton announced the upcoming collaboration by posting the cover photo on their respective Instagram accounts earlier this week.

It featured the pair in all-denim looks as they faced away from the camera in different directions. The Hollaback Girl reclined on a yellow striped couch, while the country star plucked his guitar sitting on a piano chair.

Stefani also posted a sneak peek of the song on her TikTok account, in which they belted out their vocals in a song disguised as love letter to one another.

The singer, 54, previously teased the upcoming song on her social media by posting a photo of a bunch of purple irises in a vase, accompanied by love notes from Shelton.

The joint project will also serve as a shut-up call to speculations about her alleged marital woes with the Austin singer.