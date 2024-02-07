Arnold Schwarzenegger mocks accent in new Super Bowl commercial

Arnold Schwarzenegger in Superbowl commercial

Arnold Schwarzenegger stars in not “just any commercial”.



In addition to being Mr. Universe, a former California governor, and a box office hit, Arnold Schwarzenegger will be featured in one of the most anticipated Super Bowl commercials this Sunday when he teams up with State Farm on a new action "movie."

"I don't like to just do any commercial. The money's great, but I have plenty of money, so I'm not worried about that. It has to be organic," Schwarzenegger tells Yahoo Entertainment.

The following is a 90-second extended commercial called Like A Good Neighbaaa, which makes fun of Arnold Schwarzenegger's accent while he attempts in vain to deliver the insurance company's tagline flawlessly. ( "Like a good neighbour, State Farm is there." ) However, the Fubar star is aware of the joke after more than 50 years in the business.

"[The commercial] is funny, but it is also funny for me personally. In the '70s when I got into movies, people said, ‘You will never be a leading man because you have an accent’," Schwarzenegger recalls, explaining he was told Americans like action stars to be like John Wayne and Clint Eastwood more.

"Here we are decades later. So many of my movie lines became so popular because of the way I pronounce things. This commercial plays off that, and I laughed my head off when I read it."