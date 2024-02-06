Piers Morgan asks royal family to reveal 'what cancer King Charles has got'

Piers Morgan, who are among the world's famous figures supporting King Charles after cancer diagnosis, has blasted the Buckingham Palace for not being specific about the monarch's health condition.

Reacting to the palace's announcement about the 75-year-old monarch's new diagnosis, the outspoken British TV presenter took to X (formerly known as Twitter) on Tuesday to express his concerns about the King's health, asking the royal family to reveal the details about the diagnosis.

He wrote: "Increasingly untenable for Buckingham Palace not to say what cancer King Charles III has got. Speculation is running riot all over the world. If, as I’m sure he does, Charles wants to help others, far better to be specific about his condition?"



King Charles has begun treatment after being diagnosed with a form of cancer, which was discovered during his recent treatment for an enlarged prostate.



Piers Morgan, Gary Lineker and Frank Bruno are among the stars who have shared their support to the King following his new shock diagnosis. Gary wrote: "Really sorry to hear the news that King Charles has cancer. Awful news. Wish him a full and speedy recovery."

Frank Bruno, former heavyweight champion, reacted: "Just heard the news about King Charles thoughts and prayers with him and the Royal Family. When are we ever to be rid of this evil disease Cancer?"



Lorraine Kelly urged Prince Harry to "build bridges" with his father after it emerged that the Duke of Sussex had spoken to his father and would be returning to the UK., writing: "Families need to come together at times like this - good that Prince Harry coming over to see his dad. Hopefully bridges can be rebuilt."

Alex Beresford shared a picture of a young Charles sitting with Prince William and Harry as children, captioning: "I just want to hear that The King, Princes William and Harry were all in a room united in the love they have for their father. That kind of medicine the doctor can’t prescribe."

Several celebrities have shared their support to the 75-year-old King on social media after Buckingham Palace's statement about the monarch's diagnosis.