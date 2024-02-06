Céline Dion's Grammys comeback makes 'night' amazing, emotional

Céline Dion is feeling great, after making an emotional comeback to the stage at the Grammy Awards on Sunday to present album of the year, reported by People magazine.



"It was an amazing night for her. She's doing well, and the hope is that she can continue to do more and ease back in," says the source of Dion, who posed backstage with Taylor Swift after her record-breaking win.

Dion made her public comeback a few days after revealing that her new documentary, I Am: Céline Dion, will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. Dion is 55 years old. The documentary, which is helmed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Irene Taylor, will offer viewers a close-up view of her life after being diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome.

"People will see everything she went through," says the source, who adds Dion is looking forward to leaning back into her music career this year. "She's taking things step by step. [Her illness] is incurable, but she's honestly doing well and looks incredible."

Dion, whose 23-year-old son René-Charles Angélil was at her side, mingled with legendary figures in the industry backstage at the Grammy Awards.

"Everybody was stopping her. She had a beautiful moment with Oprah and sang with Stevie Wonder. They were just riffing," says the source. "Victoria Monét also stopped her. Everyone was so gracious."

On Sunday night, Dion received a standing ovation from the star-studded audience as she stepped onto the stage.