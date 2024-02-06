Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce to achieve much MORE ‘milestones’ together

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce 'are genuine, honest, loving and forthright with each other'

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship heads towards greater “milestones”.



As their relationship grows, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are at ease with one another and excited for the milestones they intend to celebrate together.

According to someone close to the issue, Taylor, 34, is rooting for her fiancé, Travis, 34, and the Kansas City Chiefs as they get ready to play the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII.

As per Entertainment Tonight via a source, "Travis has never felt more supported by a significant other ever. This is just the beginning for them as a couple and many milestones are coming their way. Taylor and Travis make time for each other because they want to.

They both take so much pride in the importance of family and love bringing their families and close-knit circles together. They are genuine, honest, loving and forthright with each other across the board. They both continually encourage one another to be the best that they can be."

According to another insider, "Travis is in love with Taylor and he's never been happier. Taylor's feelings are mutual and she is so happy and feels comfortable with Travis. She loves that she can be open with their relationship, live her life, and enjoy this special time together."

With Taylor having just won her 13th and 14th GRAMMY awards and Travis having defeated the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship game to send the Chiefs to the Super Bowl, the insider information comes at a time when both players are quite happy.