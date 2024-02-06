Liam Payne breaks down in tears while pouring raw emotion into his latest single

Liam Payne bares emotions in behind-the-scenes clip of his single.

Liam Payne shared a poignant TikTok video capturing the emotional process of creating his upcoming album, particularly the new single, Teardrops.

The former One Direction member showcased his vulnerability, seen sobbing as he poured his heart into the music-making experience.



Expressing the depth of emotion invested in the album, Payne shared, "There were definitely a lot of teardrops shed in making these records, and for the first time, you really get a picture of what it was like for me each day of making this record."

The artist emphasized that the album serves as a reflective journey of the past year, with each record encapsulating the emotions he felt on specific days, providing a snapshot of his experiences.

He shared his intention behind his upcoming album, emphasizing the impact he hopes it will have on listeners.

Taking to social media, the singer said, "So you can even help someone through a tough time, help somebody celebrate something.

That's really what I want to get across in this record, and that's the best part I guess about my job."

The revelation comes after a teaser clip on Instagram last Tuesday, where Payne shared a snippet of a ballad born from intense emotions.

The lyrics of the track convey a poignant message: "Teardrops are falling down your face again, cos I don't know how to love you and I am broken too."

In the caption, he wrote, "A song born from many (tear emoji) some mine some not.