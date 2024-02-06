Prince Harry plans personal visit to King Charles amid cancer treatment

The 75-year-old King is undergoing cancer treatment

Prince Harry is en route to the U.K. as his father, King Charles, starts treatment following a recent cancer diagnosis.

According to People magazine, the 39-year-old Duke of Sussex is set to journey to London in the upcoming days to be with his father.

On Monday, the palace disclosed that the 75-year-old King is undergoing cancer treatment.

The statement reads, "During The King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer."

King Charles' spokesperson added, "His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties."

The Palace informed that His Majesty "will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual."

"His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer," the statement further reads.”

King Charles personally told his two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, about his cancer diagnosis. The monarch also informed his three siblings — Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward — personally.

Prince Harry lives in California with his wife, Meghan Markle, and their two children, 4-year-old son Prince Archie and 2-year-old daughter Princess Lilibet.

They relocated to the Duchess of Sussex's home state in 2020 after stepping back as working members of the royal family.

Prince Harry has returned to the U.K. on several occasions since, including to attend King Charles' coronation in May 2023 and to appear at the WellChild Awards in Sept. 2023.