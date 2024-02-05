Kim Kardashian in panic mode amid rumours about kanye West, Bianca Censori's baby

Kanye West, Bianca Censori could follow Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's footsteps

There are rumours and speculations that Kanye West and his new wife Bianca Censori are planning to expand their family following in Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's footsteps.

Kanye's ex-wife Kim Kardashian, who shares four children with the rapper, is said to be in panic mode as social media is buzzing with rumours that her children's dad could soon be expecting a new addition with the Australia-born beauty.

Kim, 43, is upset and in great pain about her family dynamic changing especially as she’d reportedly asked the Gold Digger hitmaker to promise never to have more children.



"Kim seems to be worried to think about the possibility of Kanye's move to have a child with his new wife," a source has claimed.

However, the source has confirmed: "Kanye' has no immediate plan to expend family with Bianca as he knows it could affect her kids."

Kanye and Bianca, who tied the knot in December 2022 in an intimate ceremony just one month after his divorce from Kim was finalised, are making headlines due to their whirlwind romance.

The rapper, in his 2019 interview when he was still in relationship with the reality star, revealed he wanted seven children, saying: "The richest thing that you can have is as many children as possible."



More recently, the father-of-four reportedly rapped the lines, "You already know my impulses/And another baby is my end goal," at a listening party for his upcoming album Vultures, fueling rumours of expanding family with 29-year-old Bianca.