Prince Harry, Meghan Markle suffer first major blow of 2024

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's popularity has continued its downward spiral since they stepped down as senior working royals in 2020 and relocated to the US to begin a new career, according to latest polling results.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as per new study carried out by Ipsos, failed to improve their popularity graph even though King Charles and Princess Kate are out of sight due to their medical procedures.



Harry and Meghan, who are still struggling to win big, have found themselves reaching a historic low amid the royal health scares.

According to the new polls, 47 percent of those questioned have an "unfavourable opinion" of Harry, with only 23 percent of those asked holding a "positive opinion" of him.

Meanwhile, things were even worse for the Duchess, with 54 percent of those asked holding an "unfavourable opinion" of her. Only 18 percent of those surveyed revealed they thought of her in a "positive" light, in a five percent drop since the last poll. Meghan's polling percentage is now her lowest ranking in the past five years.

It's a first major blow of 2024 for the California-based couple who suffered a turbulent 2023, which included the release of Spare, the end of their lucrative Spotify deal and the controversial release of Endgame by biographer Omid Scobie.

King Charles and Princess Kate, who are out of the spotlight due to their recovery process following surgeries, still remain more popular than the Sussexes.