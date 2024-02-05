Taylor Swift ‘Midnight’ win, Travis Kelce’s beau sets All-Time Record

Taylor Swift wins “Album of the Year” for Midnights at the Grammy Awards

Taylor Swift set an all time record with this Grammy win.



The worldwide star won “Album of the Year” for Midnights at the Grammy Awards on Sunday night.

She has now won the prize four times, having previously taken home the awards for Fearless, 1989, and Folklore. In an rare public appearance, she accepted the medal from Celine Dion.

Swift's most recent victory shattered the record for the most victories ever by any artist in the category. With three victories, she was previously tied for first place with Stevie Wonder, Paul Simon, and Frank Sinatra.

“I don’t know, man. I get to work with one of my best friends, a once in a generation producer, that’s Jack Antonoff. I’m so lucky,” Swift said of her record producer. “I would love to tell you this is the best moment of my life. But I feel this happy when I finish a song or when I crack the code to a bridge that I love or when I’m shot-listing a music video or when I’m rehearsing with dancers or my band.

Or getting ready to go to Tokyo to play a show. For me the reward is the work. All I want to do is to keep being able to do this. It I love it so much. it makes me so happy. It makes be unbelievably blown away that it makes some people happy who voted for this award, too.

All I want to do is to keep doing this. So thank you so much for giving me the opportunity to do what I love so much. Mind blown, thank you so much.”

As per the Recording Academy, Album of the Year trophies “honor artistic achievement, technical proficiency and overall excellence in the recording industry, without regard to album sales, chart position, or critical reception.”

October 2022 saw the release of Swift's 10th studio album, Midnights. It was her fifth single to sell over a million copies in a single week of release. Midnights had earlier in the evening won "Best Pop Vocal Album" at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards.

On Sunday night, two more tracks from the album received nominations. Nominations for "Record of the Year", "Best Pop Solo Performance", and "Song of the Year" were given to Anti-Hero. Ice Spice's Karma was also a nominee for "Best Pop Duo/Group Performance".

Over her career, Swift has been nominated for 52 Grammy Awards. Until Sunday night, she had won twelve. She added two more at the 67th ceremony.