Taylor Swift plans 'romantic getaway' with Travis Kelce after Super Bowl?

Taylor Swift can't wait to spend quality time with her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, after his big match at the Super Bowl Championship on February 12.

The lovebirds made it to the headlines with their adorable PDA after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

Several reports suggest the global music icon will cheer for her partner in the upcoming much-awaited NFL match.

Amid Swift and Kelce's blossoming romance, celebrity psychic and astrologer Inbaal Honigman told The Mirror that the Lover singer 'will show up to support his beau during the Super Bowl.'

While reading the Knight of Disks Tarot card for Swift, the expert said, "It says that for her, it's a function. It's not her favourite thing to do with him, and it's not her least favourite thing to do - it's just his job, and her being there and being filmed and photographed, is part of her job."

Inbaal claimed that the Grammy Award winner artist "can't wait until all the football is over, and they can be a fun, young couple for a little while, with no duties or commitments."

For the unversed, Swift and Kelce have been romantically linked since September 2023.