Prince Andrew faces 'bad news' as documentary set to reveal 'buried bodies'

Prince Andrew's fall from grace will be shown in an unnamed documentary

Prince Andrew is set to deal with a fresh new blow after it emerged that a documentary of the disgraced Duke of York's life may be in the works for a major streaming company.

According to The Mail on Sunday, it was revealed that Prince Andrew’s life will be detailed from his time as the 'Queen’s favourite' child till his very public fall from grace.

The unnamed project will also do a deep dive in Prince Andrew’s connection and friendship to late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who was known to offer his A-list pals, allegedly including Prince Andrew, sexual services from minors.

The company that will helm this project is the award-winning Sandpaper Films, which has had its work stream on major services like Amazon, Netflix and Apple.

It holds the film Diana, 7 days along with other works on the royal family under its belt.

As part of the documentary, producers will reportedly talk to the Duke of York’s private secretary Alistair Watson.

If the former aide speaks up, insiders claimed that it would be 'bad news' as only he 'knows where the bodies are buried'.