Justin performs acoustic 'selfish' with raspy voice amidst illness

Justin Timberlake demonstrated his unwavering commitment to music by sharing an acoustic rendition of his latest single Selfish on Instagram, despite grappling with the flu.

Dressed in a stylish cream cardigan and skillfully strumming a guitar, the former NSYNC star serenaded fans with his first solo performance since 2018.

Timberlake, still recovering from the flu, acknowledged his raspy voice in the caption, stating, "Still getting over the flu, which makes it silly to sing, so excuse the raspy voice, but messing around with an acoustic version of SELFISH."



This acoustic performance follows Justin's recent New York concert, where he took a jab at his ex, Britney Spears.

Addressing the audience, he declared, "I'd like to take this opportunity to apologize, to absolutely nobody."

In what appears to be a retaliatory move against Britney Spears' recent apology in her memoir for discussing their past relationship.

The Toxic hitmaker responded on Instagram, saying, "Someone told me someone was talking s**t about me on the streets !!! Do you want to bring it to the court or will you go home crying to your mom like you did last time ??? I'm not sorry !!!"

Following this, Britney's fanbase mobilized, propelling her 13-year-old bonus track of the same name up the charts and surpassing him on U.S. iTunes.