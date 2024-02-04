Kim Kardashian takes stand for privacy amid Odell Beckham Jr. romance buzz

Kim Kardashian is playing it coy when it comes to the rumors swirling around her romantic life.

According to an insider who spilled the beans to DailyMail, Kim is all about keeping things hush-hush these days. She wants to protect her private life.

The buzz started flying when she was seen at the same shindig as Odell Beckham, with whom she was once linked.

Back in September 2023 when the whispers of a link between Kim and the NFL star first started.

And she made a grand entrance at Odell's 31st birthday bash in November, looking like the ultimate gift.

The insider revealed that Kim's got a soft spot for Odell, and they seem to be keeping things chill and fun.

Kim made a grand entrance with her younger sis, Khloe Kardashian in pre-Grammy party matching all-black ensembles.

Flaunting those killer abs in a sexy halter crop top paired with lace-up leather pants.

Khloe's honey blonde tresses were styled in perfectly tousled beach waves, and her evening makeup look was nothing short of stunning.

Picture monochromatic brown hues, a glossy toasty lip, and a caramel-colored lip gloss to top it all off. Talk about makeup goals!

This pre-Grammy bash was hosted by Jay-Z at an exclusive club.

And it wasn't just Kim and Khloe – Lil Uzi Vert and Kris Jenner's boyfriend, Corey Gamble, were also on the A-list guest list.



