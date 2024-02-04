Selena Gomez's dinner date stroll with boyfriend Benny Blanco lights up LA

Selena Gomez's trendy night out with Benny Blanco sporting a killer leather jacket.

Selena Gomez and her boyfriend, Benny Blanco, were all smiles as they enjoyed a night out in Los Angeles last Friday.

The 31-year-old actress and the 35-year-old producer were accompanied by a bunch of their friends as they left a restaurant.

Selena, whose relationship recently got the thumbs up from her friend Francia Raisa, in a chic leather jacket paired with dark brown pants.

As they left the restaurant, she rocked a single necklace, and her beautiful brunette hair flowed gracefully onto her shoulders.

Later in the evening, the Only Murders In The Building star was spotted heading home in the back of a private vehicle.

Benny went for a laid-back vibe on their night out, sporting a comfy gray cardigan sweater and a light pink button-up shirt.

Selena Gomez and Benny first caught our attention back in 2019 when they teamed up for the track I Can't Get Enough with Tainy and J Balvin.

Since then, they've become inseparable.