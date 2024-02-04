Lizzo's bid to dismiss sexual harassment case IGNORED by judge

Lizzo encountered a legal setback as her attempt to dismiss a sexual harassment lawsuit proved unsuccessful.

The lawsuit, filed by back-up dancers Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez, alleges a series of troubling incidents involving the 35 year old rapper, her production company, Big Grrrl Big Touring, Inc., and dance team captain Shirlene Quigley.

The dancers claim they were pressured into inappropriate activities at a club in Amsterdam and subjected to weight shaming.

Despite Lizzo's efforts to halt the case, a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge ruled on Friday that the lawsuit will proceed, setting the stage for a potentially contentious legal battle.



Attorney Ron Zambrano emphasized that Judge Mark H. Epstein did dismiss some allegations, such as fat-shaming and a naked photoshoot, but key issues, including sexual, religious, and racial discrimination, sexual harassment, and other claims, still stand.



Zambrano highlights the significance of the ruling, stating that it sends a message that celebrity status does not shield individuals from reprehensible conduct.

Meanwhile, Lizzo's spokesperson, Stefan Friedman, expresses gratitude for the dismissal of certain claims and signals plans to appeal the remaining elements.

Friedman emphasizes her commitment to positivity and lifting others up.

Previously, in October, Lizzo's legal team labeled the lawsuit a 'fabricated sob story' orchestrated by 'opportunists.' Attorney Martin D.

Singer accused the plaintiffs of pursuing media attention and a quick payday, dismissing the allegations as spiteful and lacking accountability.