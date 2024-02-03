Taylor Swift set to make headlines at 'surprising' night of Grammy Awards

Taylor Swift is reportedly going to lift most notable trophies at the 'surprising' night of the upcoming Grammy Awards.
As reported by The Mirror, PR expert Kieran Elsby claimed that the global music icon will be making headlines with her appearance at the prestigious music festival.
He said, "I would not be surprised that the usual superstars walk away with a handful. We must remember that those who are in constant media spotlight gain much recognition."
The PR guru believes that Swift and Billie Eilish will be taking multiple Grammys for their incredible work in the field of music.
"Such as Taylor Swift, and Billie Eilish who consistently deliver exceptional work and are always in the headlines. They will probably scoop multiple awards each, making them strong contenders," Kieran shared.
Speaking of the much-awaited star-studded night, the expert said, "Surprises are common at the Grammys, and breakthrough artists may also shine. It's the unpredictability that adds excitement to the awards ceremony."
For the unversed, the 66th Grammy Awards ceremony is scheduled to take place on February 4 in Los Angeles.
The event will feature performances from the A-listers of the musical world, including SZA, Joni Mitchell, Billie Eilish, Billy Joel, Dua Lipa, Luke Combs, Burna Boy, Olivia Rodrigo, Travis Scott and U2.
