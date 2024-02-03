Wheel of Fortune player Megan Carvale snaps back at fans: 'I wish I said pink'

file footage

Wheel of Fortune experienced a tough week after fans became convinced that contestant Megan Carvale was cheated out of $40,000 even when she had guessed the right answer.



It came off as a bummer when Carvale, herself came forward on Thursday, February 1, admitting that she really wished it had come out correctly in the first place but as a matter of fact “it did NOT”.

The player clarified, shutting down all rumors revolving around the bonus round.

The argument came down to fans arguing that the contestant had said “pink orchid” initially but the host kept up with the round.

Fans made assumptions, calling out the show for ruling her out, commenting: "I'm sorry, did she NOT say Pink Orchid the first time? Or am I tripping.”

Another user wrote: "There is no question, she absolutely said 'pink orchid,'" another fan wrote. "Please give this girl her winnings!"

Carvale responded to the rumours, mentioning: "You know, I wish I said pink, because I would have been $40,000 richer," she said. "But I said 'something.'"

Her response came as a shocker to the Good Morning America’s hosts Michael Strahan and Robin Roberts, who assumed it was the other way round.

It was further revealed that “it had something to do with the volume” of the particular segment and the player said “something,” which was later confirmed by the fans.