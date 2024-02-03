King Charles' latest move brings Prince Louis in line for top royal title

Prince William and Kate Middleton's youngest son Prince Louis, who's officially known as His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Wales and is currently fourth in line to the throne behind his father Prince William and older siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte.



A raft of royals saw their official titles change after King Charles ascended to the throne, and one particular title that was part of that shake up could be given to Prince Louis.

The five-year-old could be in line for an impressive title in the future. That's because last year, it was confirmed that King Charles had conferred the title of Duke of Edinburgh on his youngest brother Prince Edward.

Sophie, the former Countess of Wessex, became the Duchess of Edinburgh and their 16-year-old son James, Viscount Severn became the new Earl of Wessex.

However, there was a small catch with Edward's new Edinburgh title - it will only last for his lifetime and will not be hereditary. When Edward dies, the title of Duke of Edinburgh will revert to the Crown rather than be passed to his son James.

This, according to a new report, paves the way for one of the Prince and Princess of Wales’s children to potentially be given the title in the future, with Louis the most likely candidate.

Kate and William's eldest son Prince George is set to be a future King, while it is likely Princess Charlotte will one day be made Princess Royal. The couple's youngest Louis could be made Duke of Edinburgh or another of Charles or his father William's choosing if he is King at that point.

