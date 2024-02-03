Former Punjab assembly speaker Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi and former member of the National Assembly Sadaqat Ali Abbasi. — X/@WasiqQAbbasi/@Sadaqat_Ali

RAWALPINDI: Two former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers Saturday revealed that the planning of the May 9 riots was done at the behest of party's founder Imran Khan and Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmad, sources told Geo News.

Both leaders — former Punjab assembly speaker Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi and former member of the National Assembly Sadaqat Ali Abbasi — have become approvers in a case pertaining to the May 9 riots, the sources added.

Khan, Sheikh Rashid and Rashid Shafiq have all been summoned by the anti-terrorism court on February 6.



The riots were triggered almost across the country after the deposed prime minister's arrest in the £190 million settlement case. Hundreds of PTI workers and senior leaders were put behind bars for their involvement in violence and attacks on military installations.

During the protests, the miscreants targeted the civil and military installations including — Jinnah House and the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi. The military termed May 9 "Black Day" and decided to try the protesters under the Army Act.

The aforementioned former PTI lawmakers including Umer Tanveer Butt have recorded statements of section 154 in the court, said the sources.

The sources have also added that Ajmal Sabir, the PTI-backed candidate for the NA-53 constituency, has also become an approver against Sheikh Rashid.

In his statement, Sabir said the AML chief summoned a meeting at Lal Haveli on May 6 where the May 9 events were planned.

The PTI-backed candidate is currently in police custody for involvement in May 9 cases.



According to the witnesses, Raja Basharat, Rashid Shafiq, Ejaz Khan and Rashid Hafeez were also part of the planning regarding the violent episode on May 9.