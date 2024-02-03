Anne Hathaway’s fan interaction leaves Internet divided: ‘polite’ or ‘rude’

Anne Hathaway, who briefly interacted with her fans after the Valentino fashion show in Italy, has left internet users divided over her behaviour.

In a resurfaced video, Princess Diaries star briefly interacted with a horde of fans clamouring to take a selfie or an autography with her as she was getting into her car.

Read More: Anne Hathaway abruptly walks off planned photoshoot after a call

The Devil Wears Prada actress is then seeing telling and gesturing the crowd to “calm” in Italian.

“I cannot take photos with everyone,” Hathaway said. “But I will stand here and wave if you would like to take a photo. I cannot sign, there are too many of you.”

She continued, “Mi dispiace [I’m sorry] but I want you to have something so if you’d like I’ll just wave a little bit. Thank you for understanding.”

The actress also apologised to another fan for being unable to take a photo because she would have to take one with everyone else.

The interaction sparked a debate on social media where some fans accused the actress for being rude while the others defended her for “handling it quite well.”

“Very polite. Celebrities are not obligated to engage with fans, one user tweeted on X, formerly Twitter.

Another added, “Seems polite. She could’ve just walked away and snubbed them.”

Read More: Anne Hathaway recalls working with 'meticulous' Christopher Nolan

Meanwhile, one contradicted, “With how long she took to he [sic] condescending, she could possibly have signed and took the photos. She was being unnecessary.”

One user chimed in, “I think she’s being what she is - an unlikeable narcissist.” While another said, “Rude and fake polite at the same time.”

“polite, folks need to let the big name folks live their lives without constantly badgering them,” one user reasoned.