Meghan Markle, Prince Harry seen walking with arms around each other in new photo

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's photographer pal Misan Harriman has shared new pictures of the Duchess of Sussex after Princess Kate's new video.

The Nigerian-born British photographer, who shared the first official photo of Meghan and Harry's daughter Lilibet at her first birthday party, turned to his Instagram on Friday to to share the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's new pictures ahead of the couple's Canada trip.

In the black-and-white picture, taken at the 2023 Invictus Games in Germany by Harriman, Meghan and Harry are seen walking with their arms around each other at the sitting volleyball finals. The couple's new photo shows their strong relationship.



In the second photo, the other shows Harry embracing a competitor while Meghan stands behind her husband watching on.

Meghan and Harry's new photo comes hours after Princess Kate's new video shared by The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood on Instagram to mark the first anniversary of Shaping Us project, which is close to the future Queen's heart.



The couple are set to celebrate Valentine's Day in Canada as they will spend there three days ( from February 14 to February 16) for the "Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025's One Year to Go" celebrations.

