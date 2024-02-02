Kate Middleton seen enjoying moments with children in her first video since surgery

Princess Kate, who left fans guessing about her mystery abdominal surgery by keeping the details private, is seen in good spirits while enjoying moments with children in newly released video.

The Princess of Wales, who's recuperating at home under the care of her husband Prince William with sweet presence of their three children, is seen spreading love and smiles in the video shared by The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood on Instagram to mark the first anniversary of a special project close to the future Queen's heart.

The Foundation delighted Kate's fans by posting a video to celebrate one year of Shaping Us, the campaign that the Princess of Wales launched in January 2023 to further highlight the importance of the early years of a person's life.

The video features Kate's several engagements she undertook in the past 12 months tied to her campaign.



The future Queen' is seen in high spirits while helping in shaping the future generation during her visits to several places. Kate's work took her everywhere from the classroom with youngsters to the rugby field, when she visited the Maidenhead Rugby Club in June to speak with men about the impact of male caregivers and sports on children.

"What a year it’s been since the launch of #ShapingUs!" the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood captioned their post.

"Our campaign highlights the unique importance of early childhood. From pregnancy to the age of five, our brains develop faster than at any other time in our lives. Our experiences, surroundings, and relationships at that very young age, shape the adults we become and the society we create together."



The video was also voiced over with Princess Kate's crucial words: "People often ask me why I focus my time on early childhood. Well, the answer is because I care deeply about making a positive difference in helping the most vulnerable and supporting those who are most in need."

