Blake Lively, Scarlett Johansson still have ‘lingering tension’

Ryan Reynolds may be happily married with Blake Lively but there seems to vestiges of some tension between his wife and ex-wife Scarlett Johansson.

The Deadpool star, 47, and the Black Widow star, 39, were married from 2008 and got divorced in 2010. Reynolds sparked a romance Lively, 36, who was his Green Lantern co-star in 2010, and tied the knot in 2012.

A source told Life & Style Magazine that the there is “lingering tension” between the Gossip Girl alum and the Marvel star.

“Scarlett and Blake do everything to avoid each other on NYC’s small social scene,” the insider told the outlet.

“Since they both live in New York and attend similar events and red carpets for museums or charities, it’s a careful dance to make sure they are not at the same place.”

Previously, National Enquirer reported that Johansson “incredibly bitter” Reynolds marrying Lively.

The source shared that Johansson “feels like Blake actually stole Ryan Reynolds from her because it was when he started shooting Green Lantern with Blake in 2010 that everything fell apart.”

Reynolds and Lively have been married for 11 years and share four children together.

Meanwhile, Johansson tied the knot to Saturday Night Live head writer, Colin Jost, 41, with whom she shares two-year-old son Cosmo. She is also mom to daughter, Rose, 9.