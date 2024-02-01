Trevor Noah recalls working in Jennifer Lopez’s ‘secretive’ new movie

Trevor Noah, who is one of the celebrities featured in Jennifer Lopez’s upcoming Prime Video musical film This Is Me...Now: A Love Story, couldn’t believe that the call from the musician was real.

“That was a random call where your phone rings, and it's Jennifer Lopez, and you're like, ‘This must be a prank,’” the former The Daily Times host, 39, told People Magazine.

“And she wants you to come and do a cameo in her visual experience, and you’re like, ‘Whoa. I mean, I don't know what I'm doing, but OK, I'll join in.’”

The Can’t Get Enough singer, 54, revealed that trailer for her upcoming film in tandem with her new album on February 16.

The film will feature her husband, Ben Affleck, who famously inspired her 2002 album, This Is Me… Then, of which the forthcoming feature is a sequel of.

Apart from the South African comic, celebrities like Fat Joe, Kim Petras, Post Malone, Keke Palmer, Sofia Vergara, Jenifer Lewis, Jay Shetty, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Sadhguru, Derek Hough and more will be seen in it.

“There's just a fun collection of people who've come together to celebrate an icon and somebody who has, across different genres, really just blazed her own trail,” Noah said. "It was a lot of fun."

"I'm really excited to see what it is,” he continued. “The funny thing is I don't know too much about it because they were very secretive about how they did it.”

He explained, "I only know about my parts of what it is, but I don't know about all of it. I too am waiting to see what it's going to be."