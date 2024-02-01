Megyn Kelly dismisses wild theory linking Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Megyn Kelly denies Taylor Swift's alleged bid to manipulate voters

Megyn Kelly criticized a far-fetched right-wing conspiracy theory circulating online, suggesting that Taylor Swift's relationship with Travis Kelce is orchestrated to manipulate American voters.



The unfounded claim gained traction after the Kansas City Chiefs' victory over the Baltimore Ravens, leading to speculation that Swift's presence in the football world is a government-backed effort to influence votes in favor of President Joe Biden.

Despite the speculative plot gaining attention among some conservative pundits, Kelly dismissed the bizarre election conspiracy theory.

Addressing the notion that Swift holds the key to the presidency, Kelly stated, "People are acting like Taylor Swift holds the key to the presidency. She’s going to vote Biden … she’s going to endorse Biden and probably Travis Kelce will too."

Kelly questioned the legitimacy of the fear surrounding the conspiracy, attributing it to media sensationalism.

"I don’t know why people are so afraid of her. She does have power, she does have influence, she’s told people to go vote and something like 35,000 of them did.

But registering to vote is not the same as actually voting," remarked the former Fox News personality.