Nicki Minaj vs Megan Thee Stallion: security officials get involved

Nicki Minaj came after Megan Thee Stallion’s late mother in her new diss track

Nicki Minaj has taken her feud with Megan Thee Stallion beyond the grave.

In the midst of the rappers’ heated feud, the gravesite of Megan’s late mother has had to undergo increased security to prevent vandalism, according to TMZ.

The added security measures follow the Queen of Rap name-dropping Megan’s mom, Holly Thomas, in her latest diss track Bigfoot.

“How you f*** your mother man when she die? / How you go on Gayle King and can’t cry?’ / Chile, bye / Big Foot, but you still a small fry / Swearin’ on your dead mother when you lie,” Nicki rapped, referencing Holly who passed away from a cancerous brain tumour in March 2019.

As the rappers’ respective fan bases got riled up, the exact location of Holly’s grave was leaked on X by the Barbz.

Fortunately, the cemetery officials told the outlet that no harm has come to the gravesite yet, however, they will remain on “high alert.”

The feud began when Megan seemingly mocked Nicki and her husband, Kenneth Petty, in her new hit Hiss.

The Monster rapper did not take the perceived disrespect lightly, going on explosive social media rants before retaliating with her record-breaking diss track.