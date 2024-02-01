Kanye West leaves Bianca Censori home for family dinner with Kim Kardashian

Kanye West was previously married to reality star Kim Kardasian

Kanye West is enjoying some family time – without his wife Bianca Censori.

The legendary rapper was seen arriving for a family gathering at Nobu Malibu, where his ex-wife Kim Kardashian joined him on Tuesday evening.

The former spouses got together for their 10-year-old daughter, North, who was having a dinner party with her school friends and cousin Penelope Disick.

North and her posse sported matchingin black Vulture shirts in honour of her dad’s upcoming album, paired with black Yeezy slides.

The Runaway hitmaker pulled up in his signature all-black ensemble, complete with a hosiery mask.

The Kardashians star also kept up with the all-black theme, rocking a velvet floor-length coat over a sheer black tube top and high-waisted trousers.

Meanwhile, Ye’s wife Censori was nowhere to be seen.

Recently, Kanye came under fire or his alleged “control” over Censori – influencing her shocking wardrobe choices and limiting her social media use – as her friends and family reportedly grow concerned over the dynamics.

West tied the knot with Cesori in 2022 – a year after he had split with wife-of-six years Kim Kardashian.