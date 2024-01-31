NSYNC Reunion: the disappointing truth behind Justin Timberlake’s announcement

Justin Timberlake is currently promoting his new album ‘Everything I Thought It Was’

Justin Timberlake may have oversold his upcoming collaboration with NSYNC.

While promoting his new music on Tuesday’s episode on the Kelly Clarkson Show, Timberlake teased that he’s “been in the studio” with his former boyband, sending NSYNC fans into a frenzy in anticipation of the group’s ultimate comeback.

However, a recent report by TMZ dashed fans’ hopes, clarifying that the so-called collaboration isn’t what it was made out to be.

Instead, sources from Timberlake’s record label, RCA Records, revealed that his former bandmates only contributed background vocals for just one track on his upcoming album, Everything I Thought It Was.

Furthermore, the band hasn’t been in the studio with Timberlake recently; they recorded the background vocals last year when they reunited for the Trolls Band Together track Better Place.

RCA Records insiders further admitted that an NSYNC reunion album and tour are not ruled out for the future. However, they emphasised that if and when a proper reunion happens, it will reflect the band’s distinctive sound instead of spotlighting Timberlake – as was the case with this collaboration.

Currently, however, Timberlake is gearing up for his upcoming world tour, with no current plans for NSYNC to join him on stage.