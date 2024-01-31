Justin Timberlake blessed to have 'supportive' Jessica Biel amid album release

Justin Timberlake, who is gearing up to release his much anticipated sixth studio album, Everything I Thought It Was, is reportedly over the moon from the love and support of his wife, Jessica Biel.

As per People, the singer "just had this urge to create" music again after almost six and "Jess has been supportive."

Speaking of the couple's pure bond, the source added, "They are great together. She loves his new music. She finds him very talented."

Timberlake and Biel, who share two sons, Silas, 8, and Phineas, 3, are reportedly spending a very 'special' life as a family of four in Montana.

An insider added, "Work has come second while they’ve raised their boys."

Notably, the singer released his first solo single, Selfish, off of his new album on January 25.

Timberlake's highly awaited forthcoming album will be releasing on March 15, 2014.

For the unversed, 2023 proved to be a very difficult year for the singer as his ex-girlfriend Britney Spears revealed the bombshell secrets of their relationship in her memoir, The Woman in Me.