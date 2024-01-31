Kyle Walker, Annie Kilner make big decision for sake of children

Annie allegedly asked for proof that Kyle was the father of Lauryn's son and baby daughter

Kyle Walker and his wife are reportedly committed to presenting a united front and prioritizing their children after his affair, according to an insider.

Fans have labeled the England star a 'disgrace' after he publicly acknowledged fathering a secret child with influencer Lauryn Goodman while still married to his 'best friend,' Annie Kilner.

The 33-year-old's two-year marriage to Annie, whom he met during his teenage years, is now in ruins following revelations that the Manchester City and England full-back is the father of Goodman's five-month-old daughter. Already a father to three-year-old Kairo with Lauryn, this revelation came after an earlier separation from Annie in 2020.

But a source told the Daily Mail: 'Kyle and Annie put their children first. They will do what they can now and in the future to stay united, however that may look.'

On December 27 Annie allegedly asked for proof that Kyle was the father of Lauryn's son and baby daughter.

Lauryn said: 'She was asking all sorts of questions. I said, "I don't want to hurt you", but she insisted on seeing photos, getting details. I showed her one of Kyle and Kairo playing football together'.

She told The Sun: 'I know he has got photos of our kids up at Manchester City, I've met him lots of times since Kairo was born too. He has met his daughter.'

Lauryn has previously said she showed Annie a DNA test and paperwork with her daughter's name on it.

In the aftermath of the scandal, Walker appeared to express remorse this week.

He told The Sun: 'What I’ve done is horrible and I take full responsibility. I made idiot choices and idiot decisions. I can’t begin to think or imagine what Annie is going through.

'I’ve tried to ask her but there’s pain and hurt. The man that’s meant to love, care and be there for her, did this.'