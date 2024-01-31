King Charles holds similar plan to Queen Margrethe in abdicating throne to William

Prince William (L), Queen Margrethe (C) and King Charles (R)

King Charles will reportedly give Prince William the reigns within a decade after implementing a 'plan'.

According to former royal butler Paul Burrell while speaking to The New York Post, it was likely that the monarch would give his eldest son and daughter-in-law Kate Middleton the charge for the monarchy.

He elaborated that King Charles, who recently underwent prostate surgery, may echo the Denmark royal family’s own major reshuffling they had at the begging of January.

"I think it will happen in this country. I think the king and queen have given this job 10 years, I think this is a 10-year plan," he said.

"I don’t think he will want to continue being king when crowned heads of Europe have found that they can hand over to their heirs and see them become monarch and enjoy it.

"The queen would never have done that because she came from a different generation, her entire life was molded around being a monarch. But the king will know exactly what to do and take a page out of Prince Philip’s book and say, ‘I’ve done enough’ and want to do things he wants to do."

He went on to add that King Charles' abdication to Prince William would likely be a welcomed change.

"I think the country will embrace a new, young king and Queen and it will complete the circle that Diana’s son will be king," Burrell added.