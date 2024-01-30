Royal family anticipates 'severe crisis' amid King Charles, Kate's recovery

King Charles and Princess Kate, who are presently recovering from their respective medical procedures at home, put the remaining working members of the royal family in a difficult situation.

As reported by GB News, former royal correspondent Jennie Bond told OK!, "This crisis has definitely highlighted how very thin on the ground working royals are now - and it’s only going to get worse until George, Charlotte and Louis grow up."

"The King has been resolute in his determination to slim down the monarchy and the current situation will convince him to change tack. I think he’s right," the expert further shared.

Jennie added, "There will be charities and organisations who will be disappointed by events being postponed or cancelled - but I’m sure they will be sympathetic and understanding."

The expert shared that the Monarch, Prince William and Kate (when she feels better), should "connect with charities via video link."

She said this step would "highlight the causes they support and at the same time keep the Royal Family in the public eye."