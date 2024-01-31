Justin Bieber makes bold statement amid divorce rumours with wife Hailey

Justin Bieber made a bold statement with wife Hailey as the couple was rocked by breakup rumours in previous weeks.

The couple posed for some adorable snaps, which the Peaches musician posted on his Instagram on Tuesday.

Justin was dressed in black slacks and a light blue button-down worn under an army green shearling jacket. Meanwhile, Hailey donned wide-legged jeans and a floor-length black trench coat paired with red Oxford-style shoes.

In the carousel, Justin smiled for the camera as Rhode founder leaned her head on his shoulder. The second image was a little blurry but one could see the two beaming. And finally, the couple locked lips in the third photo, shutting down rumours of any scruffle between them.

“we’re cute,” she commented under her husband’s post, which was not captioned.

The photos appeared to be taken in their Los Angeles abode before they headed out for a date night at Funke in Beverly Hills, via Page Six.

The Sorry singer last shared a PDA-filled image in early January at Lori Harvey’s birthday party and before that, for her 27th birthday.

The outings come at the heels of reports that Justin and Hailey were heading for a divorce following their recent public outing, where they looked downcast as they walked feet apart from each other.

Speculations of their separation were first sparked when Justin was noticeably missing from Hailey’s New Year’s celebration posted on her Instagram earlier this month.