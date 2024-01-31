Kevin Bacon to co star with wife Kyra Sedgwick first time in 20 years

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick to star together in new movie

For the first time in twenty years, Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick will share the screen together.

According to Deadline, the couple has signed on for the love drama Connescence. During the holidays, they collaborated to benefit a food bank in New York.

Kevin, 65, will play Stan Olszewski in the screenplay penned by Michael J. Weithorn, the writer of The King of Queens.

He's a humorous but "chronically underachieving security guard," who gets to know Cynthia Rand, 58, of Kyra after stopping a robbery attempt at her house.

Oscar nominee Judd Hirsch, 88, plays Cynthia, a prominent urologist who is married to former Watergate prosecutor Warren Rand.

Following their encounter, Stan and Cynthia start a friendship that initially consists of late-night texts but quickly develops into something more.

The pair initially got together because of a movie.

On the set of the 1988 film Lemon Sky, they first became acquainted. The same-titled play from 1968 served as the basis for the movie.

The couple got married on September 4, 1988, following a nine-month engagement.

Son Travis, 34, and daughter Sosie, 31, are shared by the prosperous Hollywood couple.